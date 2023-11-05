Coimbatore grapples with waste crisis as several micro composting centres remain non-functional

November 05, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials, at a council meeting held last week, said that a majority of the existing 34 micro composting centres (MCCs) have not been functioning for the last three months due to which daily waste of 1,200 tonnes is being sent to the Vellalore dump yard.

The MCCs in the city process three to five tonnes of wet waste every day. However, with most of them being out of order, the load on the ones that are functioning normally is unmanageable. “Usually we get 100 tonnes of waste from four wards but with several MCCs not functioning, we are receiving close to 200 tonnes. This has made waste processing slower,” a worker at the Ondipudur MCC said.

Some MCCs, such as the ones at Sai Baba Colony (Ward 45), Peelamedu and Ukkadam, have been storing waste for several days, that results in foul odour permeating residential areas situated close to the units. “We have requested conservancy workers to avoid dumping waste in the units if it is not going to be processed immediately. But there has been no change. Some days, trucks with loads of waste stand within the premises because they have nowhere else to dump it,” said L. Sugandhi, a resident of Sai Baba Colony.

The units are non-functional reportedly due to poor maintenance or because they process waste over the specified capacity. The civic body, under its Smart City Mission (SCM) initially planned to open 65 waste processing units. But, only 34 have been completed. “We need more units to operate otherwise everything will be sent to Vellalore which is currently struggling to process mounds of legacy waste,” said K.S. Mohan, secretary Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee.

After concerns were raised by resident welfare organisations and sanitation officials, CCMC has asked the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the body in charge of smart city operations in India, to assess the MCCs and submit a report on how the units can be improved.

“We are planning to install modern weighing scales in all the MCCs to control the amount of waste that flows through the units and will be visiting all the centres to see what their unique requirements are. The report will also give us more clarity,” said Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.