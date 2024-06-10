The government schools in Coimbatore district reopened on June 10, 2024 with a notable trend: increased enrolment in primary and middle school levels.

Enrolment across 1,210 government schools in the district is under way, with the present figures reaching 6,028 in 729 schools offering elementary classes and 4,190 in middle schools.

This contrasts with the stagnation observed during the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2019-20 and 2020-21, where primary school enrolment hovered around 4,000 and middle school enrolment around 2,500.

Over the past three academic years—2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24—government primary schools have consistently seen enrolments ranging from 5,000 to 6,000 students by December, upon compilation of final enrolment data.

On the other hand, middle school enrolments saw a decline in the 2021-22 academic year, with 2,209 students joining that year, followed by an increase ranging between 3,500 and 4,500 students in the subsequent years. In December of the 2023-24 academic year, 4,233 students were enrolled in the middle schools.

An official from the District School Education Department said there was a departure from the sporadic enrolment patterns observed in the past five years, with a steady stream of admissions in 2024. “We anticipate an additional 2,000 students to join primary-level schooling,” the official said.

The department aimed to achieve a total of 8,000 admissions for primary schools and 6,000 for middle schools by November 2024, just before the final enrolment data is released.

Upgradation of schools

However, stakeholders emphasise the necessity of school upgrades to accommodate more students without overburdening the teachers. “School Monitoring Committee members have collaborated with officials to construct additional toilets, classrooms, and other facilities. But, additional needs keep arising throughout the year,” said S. Chandrasekar, zonal coordinator, Palli Kalvi Pathukappu Iyakkam.

The department said no government school in the district sought upgradation this year and final enrolment targets had been set based on available resources.

With the reopening of 2,047 schools on June 10, the Corporation and the government schools in the district welcomed children, offering them stationery items, new books, band performances, sweets, and special assemblies featuring dance and music.

