In 2024, Coimbatore district saw 615 students from government and aided schools participate in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a decrease from the 735 students who appeared for the exam the previous year.

“We can only determine the actual pass percentage after the cut-off grades for different categories are released,” said an official from the School Education Department.

The highest score in the district was 555, achieved by a student who took the exam for the second time. Among first-time takers, the highest mark was 454. Notably, the percentage of eligible students increased by 10% this year, with over 4,000 students qualifying to take the exam.

Officials reported that the average score of passing students increased to 220, up from 198 in 2023, out of a total of 720 marks.

The district saw an improvement in the performance of repeaters, with seven out of ten passing the exam. Two of these repeaters are from R.S. Puram Model School, which recorded an overall pass rate of 90%.

In 2023, the school had a pass rate of 40%. “Almost all 59 students who appeared for the exam have cleared it. Last year, only two went on to study medicine, but this year, we expect six to gain admission into government medical colleges,” said the school’s headmaster, Sathish.

Educational experts point to the lack of sufficient coaching and support for NEET aspirants in government and aided schools compared to private institutions as a primary reason for the lower pass rates. This year, the district had three coaching centres, which served less than half of the total number of government school students who took the exam.

“Private schools often provide specialised coaching and additional resources to prepare students for competitive exams, whereas government and aided schools face limited resources and infrastructural challenges,” said a headmaster from a government school in Pollachi.

In Tiruppur district, of the total 2,250 students who appeared for the exam this year, 464 were from from government schools. Among them, 236 cleared the exam.

R. Sanjay from Santiniketan Government Aided Higher Secondary School in Pedgur achieved a score of 687, earning a top position in the State among government-aided school students.

V. Rupasree from the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School secured 441 marks. V. Bhavani from Ganapathipalayam Government School scored 650 marks on her second attempt.