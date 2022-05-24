Coimbatore Government Arts College students stage protest against professor

The Hindu Bureau May 24, 2022 16:23 IST

Government Arts College students staged a protest against a professor who has reportedly not conducted classes for over five months

More than 100 students of Government Arts College staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Tuesday protesting against an assistant professor’s failure to conduct classes. The students, most of who were affiliated to the CPI(M)’s Students Federation of India, said undergraduate and postgraduate students of Geography department suffered because one the Department’s faculty was not conducting regular classes for the past five months. The faculty in question’s failure to conduct classes put a question mark over the academic future of the students, the protesters said and demanded that the faculty be transferred. The students also wanted the college management to come clean on the expenditure incurred using funds obtained from the Central and State governments for improving infrastructure on the campus.



