Coimbatore Government Arts College faculty considerate towards late-comers, avert dropout rate

March 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A consensus among faculty of the Government Arts College (Autonomous), Coimbatore, to be considerate towards late-coming students constituting those from far-off places and interior tribal villages is, according to the teachers, serving the purpose of preventing dropouts.

For students coming by train from Mettupalayam, and from tribal pockets or remote locations in the hilly parts of Velliangiri and Anaikatti, who mostly miss a chunk of the first period, the teachers make it a point to brush up the content after they get into the classes.

Since a good number of students, in general, have to earn part-time to sustain their education, the first-shift timings: 8.45 a.m. to 1.45 p.m. is well-suited for them, a senior faculty said.

It was to convert the two shifts into a common shift that 40 additional classrooms were sanctioned at a cost of ₹ 4 crore. But, even after the addition of the classrooms, a common shift has not been found feasible by the college administrators.

The college offers as many as 23 programmes in the first shift and much lesser programmes in the second shift handled in large part by guest lecturers.

Altogether, the college has about 6,000 students on its rolls in both the shifts. The students in the first shift account for more than 70 percent of the total strength.

In the previous regime, the Higher Education Department had made its preference known for a common shift.

The present dispensation has not toed the line, much to the relief of several hundreds of students who, otherwise, will not have the opportunity to undertake part-time work to sustain their higher educational pursuits, the senior faculty said.

In any case, five hours of teaching-learning takes place for 90 working days per semester. As for students who miss out on attendance for almost a period in the first hour, the provision of 75 % threshold attendance to appear in examinations provide the much-needed cushioning, the teachers said.