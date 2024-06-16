ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore government Arts and Science College fills 80% seats after first-round counselling

Published - June 16, 2024 08:22 am IST

The college offers 23 UG programmes with sanctioned strength of 1,433.

Raja Krishnamoorthi
Raja Krishnamoorthi

Counselling for admission to undergraduate programmes in progress at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Coimbatore, ranked among the top few autonomous government colleges in Tamil Nadu, admitted candidates to 80% of seats in undergraduate programmes, at the end of the first round of counselling on June 15.

In the first round counselling from June 10 to 15, a total number of 1,142 candidates were admitted. The rest of the 291 seats will be filled in the second-round counselling to take place from June 24.

For the first-round counselling, only the top ranking students were invited, P. Kanagaraj Principal in-charge, said.

All seats in Psychology, Commerce - CA and Commerce - IB were filled in the first round. The seats that remain to be filled for UG programmes are in Tamil: 11, English : 12, History : 21, Tourism and Travel Management : 27, Economics : 17, Political Science : 10, Public Administration : 06, Defense Studies : 25, Botany : 21, Zoology : 31, Chemistry : 09, Physics : 34, Mathematics : 11, Geography : 03, Statistics : 01, Computer Science : 18, Information Technology : 10, Commerce : 07, Business Administration : 04, and Geology : 15

