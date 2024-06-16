GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore government Arts and Science College fills 80% seats after first-round counselling

The college offers 23 UG programmes with sanctioned strength of 1,433.

Published - June 16, 2024 08:22 am IST

Raja Krishnamoorthi
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Counselling for admission to undergraduate programmes in progress at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore on Thursday.  

Counselling for admission to undergraduate programmes in progress at the Government Arts College in Coimbatore on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Coimbatore, ranked among the top few autonomous government colleges in Tamil Nadu, admitted candidates to 80% of seats in undergraduate programmes, at the end of the first round of counselling on June 15.

The college offers 23 UG programmes with sanctioned strength of 1,433.

In the first round counselling from June 10 to 15, a total number of 1,142 candidates were admitted. The rest of the 291 seats will be filled in the second-round counselling to take place from June 24.

For the first-round counselling, only the top ranking students were invited, P. Kanagaraj Principal in-charge, said.

All seats in Psychology, Commerce - CA and Commerce - IB were filled in the first round. The seats that remain to be filled for UG programmes are in Tamil: 11, English : 12, History : 21, Tourism and Travel Management : 27, Economics : 17, Political Science : 10, Public Administration : 06, Defense Studies : 25, Botany : 21, Zoology : 31, Chemistry : 09, Physics : 34, Mathematics : 11, Geography : 03, Statistics : 01, Computer Science : 18, Information Technology : 10, Commerce : 07, Business Administration : 04, and Geology : 15

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.