Coimbatore goldsmiths get registered, certified

As many as 2,000 traditional goldsmiths, who were so far in the unorganised sector in Coimbatore, have become registered goldsmiths.

“Coimbatore has nearly 50,000 goldsmiths whose family vocation is gold jewellery making. Till the late 1980s, they had a licence issued by the Central Government. When those licences expired, the goldsmiths came under the unorganised sector,” explained S.M. Kamalhasan, Managing Director of Coimatore Goldsmith Jewellery Private Limited.

Now, the Central and State governments are conducting one-day programmes, registering, and issuing certificates to the goldsmiths. The programme in Coimbatore was conducted by the Goldsmith Academy and the Gem and Jewellery Skill Council of India issued the certificate, he said.

The programme is conducted in batches, with each batch having 250 participants. The Academy asks several questions to the participants and when they provide these details, which go into an online database, they get a certificate that they have cleared the assessment for the job role of goldsmith. The certificate mentions the participant’s Aadhaar details. Of the 2,000 participants so far, nearly 300 are women.

Mr. Kamalhasan said the goldsmiths are willing to take part in the programme as the certificate bring several benefits. “There is a recognition given to the goldsmith. Every day goldsmiths make and move jewellery to the traders. If they are caught by the police or any other official, there is a government document to say that the person is a registered goldsmith,” he said.

Further, if a goldsmith goes to a bank for loan, the banker will know that he is a goldsmith and it is easier to get a loan. “There is safety for the products that we make as well,” he added.

The Coimbatore Goldsmith Jewellery Private Limited, which is a special purpose vehicle to implement a cluster project for the sector, will help more goldsmiths get the certificate, said Mr. Kamalhasan.