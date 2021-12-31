Coimbatore girls shine in track cycling event

Two girls from Coimbatore district have won gold medals in the National Track Cycling Championship that was organised by the Cycling Federation of India at Jaipur, Rajasthan recently.

M. Pooja Swetha, a Class X student of a private school at R.S. Puram in the city, and J.P. Dhanyadha, a Class X student from a private school at Karamadai, won two medals each at the national-level event held from December 24 to 28. Both were part of the team that won the gold medal in Team Sprint category. While the former won a bronze medal at the five-km Scratch Race category, the latter won a gold medal in the two-km Individual Pursuit category.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Ms. Swetha said that she began cycling from the age of 11 and had trained for two months at a training institute in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. “So far, I have won two silver, two bronze and one gold at the national level,” she said.

Having been cycling since 2018, Ms. Dhanyadha said that she was trained by her school to participate in the national-level championships. “I want to get a medal in Olympics 2028,” she said.