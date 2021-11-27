Coimbatore girl’s death: school teacher remanded in judicial custody till December 10

Coimbatore

27 November 2021 01:12 IST

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday sent the teacher accused of sexually assaulting a Class XII student to 14-day judicial custody.

Sources said the All Women Police, Coimbatore west, who were granted two-day custody of teacher Mithun Chakravarthy on Thursday, produced him before the Special Court on Friday. The court extended his judicial remand till December 10, the sources said. He was arrested on November 12 for offences under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the POCSO Act, a day after the 17-year-old girl ended her life.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

