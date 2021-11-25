Coimbatore girl’s death: court orders ₹ 5 lakh interim compensation for family

Private school principal granted conditional bail

A special court in Coimbatore on Wednesday directed the State government to pay an interim compensation of ₹ 5 lakh to the family of the 17-year-old girl who ended her life following alleged sexual assault by her teacher.

G. Kulasekaran, Sessions Judge, Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, ordered that the compensation should reach the girl’s family within 30 days.

Meanwhile, the court granted conditional bail to the principal of the private school where the girl was allegedly assaulted sexually by her teacher Mithun Chakravarthy (31).

The All Women Police, Coimbatore west, had arrested the principal, Meera Jackson alias Mini Jackson, for allegedly failing to report the sexual assault to the police.

The police have submitted a petition before the court seeking the custody of Chakravarthy for further investigation. The court will hear the plea on Thursday. Chakravarthy was arrested on November 12, a day after the Class XII student was found dead in her residence in the city.

Helpline

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)