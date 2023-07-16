ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore girl secures fourth rank in NEET government quota

July 16, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjana Nagamalai Sathian of Suguna PIP School in Coimbatore has scored 705 marks in NEET. | Photo Credit: SPL

Sanjana Nagamalai Sathian from Coimbatore scored 705 marks and secured fourth rank under the government quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), according to the list released on Sunday, July 16.

Sanjana, who studied in Suguna PIP School from Class IX to XII, said that she wanted to join Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

Her parents, Sathian Nagamalai and Sudha Natrajan, are doctors.

P. Jevevadeesh Kumar, her class teacher said, “She excels at multi-tasking and balancing extracurricular activities. She is very disciplined and highly analytical, which helped her secure the high rank.”

The school’s president Suguna Lakshminarayanasamy said, “Sanjana received the ‘Best Outgoing Student’ award this year.”

