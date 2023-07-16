HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore girl secures fourth rank in NEET government quota

July 16, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjana Nagamalai Sathian of Suguna PIP School in Coimbatore has scored 705 marks in NEET.

Sanjana Nagamalai Sathian of Suguna PIP School in Coimbatore has scored 705 marks in NEET. | Photo Credit: SPL

Sanjana Nagamalai Sathian from Coimbatore scored 705 marks and secured fourth rank under the government quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), according to the list released on Sunday, July 16.

Sanjana, who studied in Suguna PIP School from Class IX to XII, said that she wanted to join Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

Her parents, Sathian Nagamalai and Sudha Natrajan, are doctors.

P. Jevevadeesh Kumar, her class teacher said, “She excels at multi-tasking and balancing extracurricular activities. She is very disciplined and highly analytical, which helped her secure the high rank.”

The school’s president Suguna Lakshminarayanasamy said, “Sanjana received the ‘Best Outgoing Student’ award this year.”

Related Topics

Coimbatore / medical education / medical colleges / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.