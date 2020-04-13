Coimbatore gets two more labs for COVID-19 test

From Tuesday, Coimbatore district will have two more laboratories testing samples lifted from people suspected to have COVID-19.

A private laboratory cleared by the State Government and an additional laboratory at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital will join two earlier ones in the testing.

While the ESI Hospital already has one laboratory testing the samples, the other one is carrying out the task at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

An equipment from Bharathiar University will be transferred to the ESI Hospital to run the new laboratory, sources said.

With four labs up and running, the district administration would be able to test more than 500 samples a day.

With more labs, the administration would start testing the second sources – those who had come in contact with positive cases or their family – to ensure that maximum number of vulnerable people was identified and tested for further action.

100 samples

On Monday, after a family in R.S. Puram tested positive for COVID-19, the administration had collected 100 samples from the area alone, the sources pointed out.