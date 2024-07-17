The Coimbatore International Airport will soon have direct flights to a third international destination as IndiGo has opened booking for a non-stop service to Abu Dhabi, starting from August 10.

The airline has scheduled to operate three weekly flights between Coimbatore and Abu Dhabi on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This is also the first international service by IndiGo from Coimbatore.

As per the booking page of IndiGo website, the flight from Abu Dhabi to Coimbatore (6E 1498) will depart from the UAE capital at 00.40 hours and reach Coimbatore at 06.25 hours.

The return flight (6E 1497) will depart from Coimbatore at 7.40 a.m. and reach Abu Dhabi at 10 a.m. as per the schedule shown in the website.

When IndiGo commences operation, Coimbatore will have two direct connectivity to the UAE as Air Arabia is already operating flights to Sharjah. Scoot’s direct flight between Coimbatore and Singapore is the other international service from the airport.

J. Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum (KGF), an association of industrial, business and trade leaders from Tamil Nadu’s western districts, said the new connectivity was made possible due to the consistent efforts by many associations in western Tamil Nadu. The representations to various authorities in the government, airlines, airports and few others have given a positive result.

According to him, the associations are closely working with various authorities in Abu Dhabi to facilitate transit visa, baggage services and other facilities for passengers who wish to travel beyond, especially to the US and Europe from Coimbatore. There was also an effort to persuade FlyDubai to commence direct flight operations between Dubai and Coimbatore, he said.

Aviation enthusiast and frequent international traveller N. Muguntha Kumar said Coimbatore has potential to have direct flights to Doha, Sri Lanka, Dubai and a second service to Singapore.

