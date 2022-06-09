Coimbatore gets new police officers
New police officers, who have been promoted from the post of Additional Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police (SP), have been appointed to various important posts in Coimbatore.
G.S. Madhavan has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Coimbatore north and N. Silambarasan as the DCP for Coimbatore south. N. Mathivanan is the new DCP, Traffic, and R. Sughasini is the new DCP, Headquarters.
A new post of SP, Civil Supplies-CID, Coimbatore, has also been created and P. Balaji has been appointed to the post. The new officers are expected to assume office in the coming days.
