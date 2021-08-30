Coimbatore gets new CB-CID office, fire station

A new office of the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) and a fire station at Kovaipudur in Coimbatore were inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing on Monday.

The new spacious office of the CB-CID is located at Gandhipuram. The CB-CID had its old office near the Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, at Pappanaickenpalayam.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran lit the traditional lamp as the Chief Minister inaugurated the new fire station. Joint Director (Western Region) of Fire and Rescue Services G. Sathiyanarayan, District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh, Assistant DFOs P. Alagarsamy, M. Balakrishnan, K. Murugan and the new station officer S. Velusamy were also present.

The new fire station will have 15 personnel, including the station officer. It will mainly cater to the needs of places including Kovaipudur, Kuniyamuthur, Thirumalayampalayam and Madukkarai.

With a new fire station opened at Kovaipudur, the number of total fire stations in Coimbatore district increased to 13. In 2020, the district got two fire stations at Thondamuthur and Periyanaickenpalayam.