Coimbatore gets highest rainfall for November in 10 years

Coimbatore

07 December 2021 23:47 IST

Coimbatore South had received the maximum rainfall in the 24 hours that ended 8 a.m. on Sunday. Data shared by the Coimbatore district administration showed that it had received 71mm, followed by Chinnakalar 47 mm, Periyanaickenpalayam 21.40mm, Coimbatore Airport 20 mm, Valparai 10 mm and Valparai Taluk 8 mm.

Saturday’s downpour was only a continuation of the good rain the city had witnessed since the start of the North East Monsoon in late October, said S.P. Ramanathan, Head of the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

In November this year, the rainfall recorded was 271.9mm. As against the month’s average of 92mm, the district had recorded 196% excess rainfall, Mr. Ramanathan said, and pointed out that the rainfall received was the highest in the last 10 years.The second highest rainfall in November that the district had received was in 2011 – 243.1mm, he added.

