Coimbatore gets first prize under ‘Built Environment’ category at India smart city award contest

September 27, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation K. Sivakumar received the ‘Built Environment’ category award from President Droupadi Murmu at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore has won the first prize under the ‘Built Environment’ category of the India Smart City Award Contest (ISAC) 2022.

Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation K. Sivakumar received the award from President Droupadi Murmu, at a function ceremony held at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Coimbatore city has also bagged the Zonal Smart City Award.

Coimbatore won the award for construction of high quality roads in areas such as R.S. Puram and Race Course, alongside the rejuvenation of water bodies - Valankulam, Periyakulam, Kurichi Kulam, and Muthannan Kulam, a press release from the civic body said.

The ‘Best Smart City’ and ‘Top State’ awards were given to Indore and Madhya Pradesh respectively, for exemplary performance in the Smart Cities Mission.

