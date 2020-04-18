Coimbatore gets 2,000 rapid test kits

Coimbatore on Saturday got 2,000 anti-body based rapid test kits for COVID-19 testing, mainly to check possible community spread of the disease in places that are demarcated as containment zones.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Rural Development S. P. Velumani launched the use of rapid test kit at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Saturday. Blood samples from two persons were collected and tested using the single use kit on CMCH campus and both results were negative.

Mr. Velumani said that 26 persons out of 127 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore returned home after recovering from the disease.

He said that 2,075 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the last two days in Coimbatore and samples of two persons were positive. According to him, the district has seven testing facilities in Government and private sectors that were able test 1,000 swab samples a day. They were handling such samples from Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts.

“While testing of swab sample using a PCR machine consumes five to six hours for the result, rapid test kit gives the result in 10 to 15 minutes. The test kit checks the presence of antibody generated against the virus (SARS CoV2) in the blood,” CMCH Dean P. Kalidas said.

The Health Department is planning to use rapid test kit to test people from containment zones who develop fever or symptoms of influenza like illness.

Coimbatore, one of the red zone districts in Tamil Nadu, has 18 containment zones of which 10 are in city limits and eight are in rural areas.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

The first set of 1,000 rapid anti-body test kits arrived at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.

Lab technicians dressed in PPE kits took samples of suspected patients at the Hospital here.

Dean of the Hospital R. Balajinathan said, “as instructed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, we have received first batch of 1,000 rapid anti-body test kits. Using this, we would be able to identify whether a person is affected with COVID-19 within 30 minutes.”

Dr .Balajinathan said, “It is a simple test and we would able to find results faster.”

Tests were conducted for symptomatic persons who have completed seven days at the Hospital, he said.