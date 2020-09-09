Coimbatore gets 12 more ambulances for transportation of COVID-19 patients

COIMBATORE

09 September 2020 23:05 IST

Twelve new ambulances have been added to the fleet of 108 Emergency Response Service for the transportation of patients.

S. P. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, flagged off the new batch of ambulances at a function held at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the 12 new ambulances were added to the existing fleet of 15 vehicles, which will be used exclusively for the transportation of people who test positive for COVID-19.

GVK EMRI, which operates the ambulances in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Health Department, has another fleet of 26 ambulances for other emergency response services in the district.

S. Selvamuthukumar, GVK EMRI's programme manager for Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Tiruppur, said that the 12 new ambulances flagged off by the Minister are upgraded ones with more space.

“The new ambulances are BS-VI variants with ABS braking system. They also have other upgraded facilities. Adequate number of pilots and emergency medical technicians were recruited before adding the new ambulances,” he said.

The ambulances used for COVID-19 works will be disinfected after dropping patients at hospitals.

Though the 27 ambulances are meant for exclusive transportation of COVID-19 patients, the crew in such ambulances will attend to very emergency situation, if they are stationed close to the pick-up point.

Apart from the 108 fleet, Coimbatore Corporation is also operating a few ambulances for the transportation of COVID-19 patients.