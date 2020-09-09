Coimbatore gets 12 more ambulances for transportation of COVID-19 patients

Twelve new ambulances have been added to the fleet of 108 Emergency Response Service for the transportation of patients.
S. P. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, flagged off the new batch of ambulances at a function held at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Wednesday.
He said that the 12 new ambulances were added to the existing fleet of 15 vehicles, which will be used exclusively for the transportation of people who test positive for COVID-19.
GVK EMRI, which operates the ambulances in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Health Department, has another fleet of 26 ambulances for other emergency response services in the district.
S. Selvamuthukumar, GVK EMRI's programme manager for Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Tiruppur, said that the 12 new ambulances flagged off by the Minister are upgraded ones with more space.
“The new ambulances are BS-VI variants with ABS braking system. They also have other upgraded facilities. Adequate number of pilots and emergency medical technicians were recruited before adding the new ambulances,” he said.
The ambulances used for COVID-19 works will be disinfected after dropping patients at hospitals.
Though the 27 ambulances are meant for exclusive transportation of COVID-19 patients, the crew in such ambulances will attend to very emergency situation, if they are stationed close to the pick-up point.
Apart from the 108 fleet, Coimbatore Corporation is also operating a few ambulances for the transportation of COVID-19 patients.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath