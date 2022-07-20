Coimbatore gears up to welcome Chess Olympiad torch

In order to commemorate the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram that starts from July 28, Coimbatore has geared up into a festive mode as the city would be the first to receive the Olympiad torch in the State on July 25.

Collector G.S. Sameeran told The Hindu, the torch would be taken through Valankulam, Ukkadam Periyakulam, VOC park and finally to the CODISSIA.

The torch would be taken as a rally from Avinashi road entrance to CODISSIA and a formal function would be held there, he said.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, and Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran were expected to participate in the event, said Mr. Sameeran.

Collectors of Tiruppur and Erode and senior district-level officials will also participate and receive a replica of the torch, one for each district, he said. The district administration has also planned to send a few students, who won the school-level competitions to Mamallapuram for the Olympiad.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said the corporation has planned to decorate a few pillars near 100 Feet Road and Ramanathapuram and has already started painting the bus stops at Lakshmi Mills junction, town hall and railway station.

“Four pillars near the airport will be painted with themes such as King, Queen, Elephant and Bishop. Dance programmes would be organised at Valankulam and CODISSIA,” she added.

Meanwhile, commuters alleged that because of the theme-based decorations, the flex board had eaten up the sitting space at Lakshmi Mills junction bus stop.

The civic body has also planned to install the selfie spots with the Olympiad’s official mascot ‘Thambi’ at six different places in the city. After the ceremony, the torch would proceed towards Madurai on June 25 evening, said the Collector.