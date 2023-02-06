Coimbatore: Former District Registrar gets three years RI in disproportionate assets case

February 06, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act here on Monday sentenced a former District Registrar of Karur district to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment for acquiring wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Special judge S. Indulatha awarded the punishment to A. Marudhachalam (70) who hails from Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore district.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Marudhachalam amassed wealth to the tune of ₹ 23,51,916.07, which was 299% more than his known sources of income between January 1, 1998 and September 13, 2002.

The DVAC registered a case against Marudhachalam in 2003 and filed a chargesheet against him before the court in 2007.

The court examined 22 prosecution witnesses and 64 exhibits were marked during the trial. The court found him guilty of offences under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988. Apart from sentencing Marudhachalam to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment, the court slapped a fine of ₹ 50,000 on him.