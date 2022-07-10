Coimbatore Forest Division to send proposal for avian treatment centre

Coimbatore Forest Division will send a proposal to the Forest Department to set up a state-of-the-art avian treatment centre here to treat sick and injured birds.

The division, according to a senior official, will send a proposal to establish the advanced centre at a cost of ₹3 crore.

At present, the division has an avian recuperation centre on the premises of the office of the District Forest Officer where birds rescued from pet markets, traders and other places are rehabilitated. Though injured birds are also brought to the centre, there is no dedicated facility for their treatment.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, who visited the avian recuperation centre on Sunday asked the officials of the division to send a comprehensive proposal for an avian treatment centre.

Ms. Sahu released around 20 parakeets that were rescued by the Forest Department and rehabilitated. She also inspected injured birds that are being taken care at the centre, including an Egyptian vulture (Neophron percnopterus), an endangered species as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. The vulture with its right wing broken was rescued by volunteers from a place near Sulur in December 2020.

“The department had looked into the possibility of treating the bird. However, no major procedure was initiated considering the nature of the injury and the risks involved. As of now, it will not be able to survive if released. The staff in charge of the aviary will take care of the bird,” said S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore circle) and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

According to him, Ms. Sahu has directed to prepare a proposal for the avian treatment centre in Coimbatore similar to an avian treatment centre functioning in Mysuru. The plan is to operate the facility under the public-private partnership mode, allowing volunteers, researchers and students to take up different roles, he said.