Coimbatore Forest Division to distribute 10 lakh saplings under Green Tamil Nadu Mission

July 01, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 1.25 lakh saplings of native trees are ready for distribution at the Forest Department nursery at Idikarai.

The Coimbatore Forest Division will distribute a whopping 10 lakh saplings of native trees as part of the Forest Department’s efforts to increase the forest and tree cover in the State.

Divisional Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the saplings were raised and distributed under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission and the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project.

The primary objective of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission is to increase the forest and the tree cover in the State from 23.8% to 33% in 10 years.

“Saplings are raised in 11 nurseries of the Forest Department for the distribution of beneficiaries in the district. They will be distributed free of cost to the public based on the size of their land,” he said.

The Social Forestry Division of the Forest Department has raised saplings of tree varieties including mahogany, casuarina, naval, teak, peru nelli, jackfruit, badam, neem, malai vembu,poovarasu, guava, kodukkapuli, perunkondrai, tamarind, pungan, magizham, asoka maram, lime and neer maruthu.

According to the Forest Department, farmers, educational institutions, industries and other institutions from Coimbatore district can contact the nearest forest range offices to get details about the nurseries. At the Idikarai nursery, a total of 1.25 lakh of saplings are ready for distribution.

People who are interested to get the saplings should produce a passport size photograph, photostat copies of Aadhaar and chitta of the land.

