Coimbatore Forest Division seeks new kumkis

COIMBATORE

11 November 2020 23:50 IST

Officials with the Coimbatore Forest Division have requested the higher officials in the department to allot new kumkis to manage human-elephant conflicts here.

The division sought new kumkis after the two kumkis it had for an year on contract basis returned to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp within the limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in September.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said that the two kumkis, Suyambu and Venkatesh, were brought to the Chadivayal elephant camp on one-year contract. They were sent back to the mother camp after the expiry of the contract.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said human-elephant conflict is present in all the seven forest ranges and kumkis are generally deployed in areas where the problem is severe. “A request for the allocation of two kumkis has been sent to the higher officials. We are expecting an approval soon,” he said.

Though the department had plans for the construction of a ‘kraal’ (wooden enclosure) at the Chadivayal elephant camp in Coimbatore Forest Division, it did not materialise.

Mr. Venkatesh said the plan was aborted as kraals are available in nearby ATR and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. However, Chadivayal camp is equipped to accommodate kumkis.

“The department is deploying more field staff for conflict management in the division. Around 150 persons, including anti-poaching watchers and members of the rapid action force, are currently deployed for conflict mitigation,” he said.