Coimbatore Forest Division saw over 1,500 incidents of elephants entering villages

Coimbatore Forest Division witnessed more than 1,500 incidents of elephants entering villages in 2020.

As per the statistics provided by the Forest Department, wild elephants from the seven forest ranges in the division entered villages 1,572 times and frontline staff were deployed to drive them out.

According to the department, 145 crop-raiding incidents were also reported in 2020.

Following repeated instances of elephants entering farms and human habitations, the Forest Department formed boundary patrol teams in each range to manage the problem.

“Members of the boundary patrol teams start patrols in the evening which continues till morning. They track elephants that stray from the forest to villages and drive them back. Forest range officers in charge of social forestry take care of the patrol teams so that the task does not become a burden for regular forest range officers,” said D. Venkatesh, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division.

Considering the magnitude of elephants entering villages that lead to damage of crops, property and lives, I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle, initiated a community information network system named ‘Thadam’.

Under this, WhatsApp groups were formed in all the seven forest ranges in the division.

“The seven groups have more than 750 persons as members. Villagers are also members of the groups who share the location of elephants when they come to know. This help the staff in tracking elephants and drive them back to forest safely,” said Mr. Venkatesh.

The year 2020 also saw the death of 18 persons in the attacks of wild elephants and 26 persons suffered injuries in the conflict with elephants in the division.

As many as 20 wild elephants died in the division in 2020, majority of them due to diseases.