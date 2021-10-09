Coimbatore Forest Division gets official logo

Coimbatore

When the Forest Department planned for an official logo for the Coimbatore Forest Division, the officials chose to project the flagship species of the division – elephant.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said the Department had been planning for a logo for the forst division for a very long time. The elephant in the logo was composed by artistically placing English alphabet ‘CBE’ (Coimbatore), he said.

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran launched the logo at the valedictory ceremony of the Wildlife Week celebration held at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) on Friday.

The Minister said that the main aim of the Wildlife Week, celebrated from October 2 to 8, was to spread awareness on the need to conserve and protect the environment.

Ashok Upreti, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Head of Forest Force, said that Tamil Nadu was blessed with the Western Ghats, the Eastern Ghats and coastal areas that were rich in biodiversity.

PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj said that the wildlife conservation in present times was an overall holistic management, especially because of frequent incidents of human-animal interactions.

MPs P.R. Natarajan and K. Shanmugasundaram, PCCFs Syed Muzamil Abbas (Chairman of Arasu Rubber Corporation); S. Yuvaraj (Research and Education); Yogesh Dwivedi (Chairman of Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Limited), and Additional Principal Chief Conservators of Forest and Director of TNFA T.V. Manjunatha spoke at the event.

The Minister presented medals and certificates to the frontline staff of the Forest Department for excellence in service. Torch lights were distributed for use at 12 check posts of the Department in the division. He also gave away prizes to students who won various competitions held as part of the Wildlife Week celebration in the State.

A. Neya, a Class I student from Coimbatore, spoke on the importance of wildlife and conservation at the event.