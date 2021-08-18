Coimbatore Forest Division, ATR get new officers

Coimbatore Forest Division and the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) have got new officers at the helm as the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department on Tuesday issued orders on the promotions and transfers of senior level officers.

T.K. Ashok Kumar is the new District Forest Officer (DFO) of Coimbatore Forest Division. He replaces D. Venkatesh who has been promoted and posted as Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF), Coimbatore circle, been transferred and posted as APCCF Working Plan at the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Department), Chennai. T.V. Manjunatha, APCCF and Director of the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA), will hold full additional charge of the post of Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore circle. The existing post of APCCF, Coimbatore circle, has been downgraded to Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore circle.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests, Thanjavur, has been transferred and posted as the Field Director (FD) of ATR in the existing vacancy. The post of the Chief Conservator of Forests and FD of ATR has been downgraded to the level of a Conservator of Forests.

M.G. Ganeshan, who was serving as the Eco-Development Officer of the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, has replaced S. Arockiaraj Xavier as the Deputy Director of ATR (Core). S.N. Thejasvi, who was serving as the DFO in Tiruvallur, is the Deputy Director of ATR, Udumalpet division.

The Department also appointed V. Subbaiah as the Deputy Director of the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy, Coimbatore, in the existing vacancy.