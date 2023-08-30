ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Forest Division appeals to people to surrender illegal weapons

August 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Forest Division has appealed to people engaged in poaching to surrender their illegal weapons before September 30, 2023. The appeal has been made in view of various instances of people hunting wild animals using weapons and snares in the forest division.

As per a release issued by the Forest Department, hunting of wild animals such as black-naped hare, wild boar and deer for meat and incidents of disturbing animals including elephants and gaurs have been reported. The Forest Department has already launched a drive to identify persons who are using illegal weapons such as country-made rifles and country-made bombs (avittukai).

According to the Department, possessing a country-made rifle is an offence under Section 102 (power of police officer to seize certain property) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Those having such weapons should surrender them with the Forest Department, the police or heads of the local bodies like a panchayat president before September 30.

The Department will use sniffer dogs to trace illegal weapons if they are not surrendered before the said date. If weapons are seized during such drives, action will be initiated against the offenders by the police under the Arms Act 1959 and by the Forest Department the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The public have been requested to inform the Forest Department or the police if they come across people who use country-made rifles, country-made bombs, snares and those who use explosive materials for illegal activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US