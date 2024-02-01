Coimbatore firemen clear TNUSRB exam, promoted as Station Officers

February 01, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a significant milestone, firemen M.K. Sathish Kumar, V.M. Venkatesh, and V. Sivakumar, have become the first from Coimbatore to secure a promotion to the Station Officer (SO) post. This comes on the heels of clearing the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Joint Recruitment Exam 2023 (TNUSRB), opening the door for direct promotions within the firefighting community.

The rigorous recruitment process began with a written exam in May 2023, encompassing general knowledge, Tamil, mathematics and English grammar. Among the four individuals selected for the endurance test, three advanced to viva exams.

For Sathish Kumar, a second-generation firefighter, joining the Fire and Rescue services in 2018 was realising a longstanding dream inspired by his father’s 25-year service. On his exam preparation journey, he said, “A few of us decided to prepare together to be able to give our best because it truly was a golden opportunity.”

In fact, Kumar, the pilot in control of the fire engine on the ground at the Coimbatore North station, earned the role of study group leader due to his expertise in the field and proficiency in documentation.

The trio’s promotion, conventionally requiring a minimum of 20 years of service, unfolded amidst unpredictable work shifts and emergency calls. Complicating their journey further was a novel exam pattern and syllabus.

Sivakumar, a fireman at the Kinathukadavu station, said, “Since we are the first batch to attempt the exam, five of us created a WhatsApp group to help each other study because we knew that preparing separately would not help.”

But despite their collective journey since entering the field in 2018, the motivation behind their roles differ. Sivakumar’s dedication was shaped by a transformative incident, rescuing victims of a bus crash on Avinashi Road, while Venkatesh drew inspiration from a fireman who rescued a victim from his own building after it went up in flames. “Life came full circle when I rescued a two-year-old child from a collapsed building in 2020,” the fireman, stationed at Ganapathy, said.

Following a medical test, the officers will go for a four-month training in Chennai, followed by a six-month training at assigned stations. The trio shared invaluable advice for aspiring candidates, emphasising the need to treat the prescribed syllabus as the guiding principle.

Looking ahead to their roles as SOs, Sivakumar said, “Many people are unaware of the basic precautions and rescue measures to be taken when it comes to fire. Our aim will be to educate people, especially children.”

