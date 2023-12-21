ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Festival to be held from January 2

December 21, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has planned to host the 16th Coimbatore Festival from January 2 to 8.

A meeting to discuss the preparatory arrangements was presided by District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati in which various heads of departments took part.

The events lined up for the Festival included marathon, music concerts, Pasumai Kovai, cultural programmes, Rights Journey, sound and music show, cyclothon, special Olympic, Coimbatore Got Talent and car rally. A double decker bus will be operated free of cost from December 24, 2023 to January 11 and the public should book in the app for a ride.

To encourage local artists, Art Street will be organised on January 6 and 7 at Nehru Stadium and the marathon will be on January 7. From January 2, music concerts will be held at Gandhi Park, Bharathi Park, Hudco Colony, VOC Park, Srinivasa Nagar children’s park, Ram Nagar park and Kovaipudur park.

