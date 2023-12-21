GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Festival to be held from January 2

December 21, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has planned to host the 16th Coimbatore Festival from January 2 to 8.

A meeting to discuss the preparatory arrangements was presided by District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati in which various heads of departments took part.

The events lined up for the Festival included marathon, music concerts, Pasumai Kovai, cultural programmes, Rights Journey, sound and music show, cyclothon, special Olympic, Coimbatore Got Talent and car rally. A double decker bus will be operated free of cost from December 24, 2023 to January 11 and the public should book in the app for a ride.

To encourage local artists, Art Street will be organised on January 6 and 7 at Nehru Stadium and the marathon will be on January 7. From January 2, music concerts will be held at Gandhi Park, Bharathi Park, Hudco Colony, VOC Park, Srinivasa Nagar children’s park, Ram Nagar park and Kovaipudur park.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.