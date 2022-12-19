Coimbatore farmers urge Forest Department to cull wild boars

December 19, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the District Agricultural Production Committee and farmers on Monday urged the Forest Department to cull wild boars that are destroying farmlands in the district. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The Forest Department must favour humans over animals and cull the wild boars that colonise farmlands across the district immediately without age or gender-related restrictions, District Agricultural Production Committee along with farmers demanded at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The members claimed the Department restricted shooting infant or pregnant wild boars, which should be avoided. “The infants will grow and multiply eventually and continue menacing farmers by destroying over 6,000 acres in the Coimbatore district. Moreover, animals are destroying more than 12,000 acre of non-cultivable land. Due to this, landowners are unable to sell their property. Theanimals are causing a financial crisis for the landowners in Coimbatore,” V.K.S.K. Senthilkumar, a member of the committee, alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kerala farmers also faced a similar problem and the government issued orders to control the wild boar population. But, in Tamil Nadu the Forest Department is yet to take action,” he claimed.

The Tamil Nadu government must intervene and revoke orders that allow culling of the wild boars with no age or gender bars, he stated. Further, the killed animals must be buried and Department must ensure that the meat is not sold, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The members were speaking on the sidelines of the grievance redressal meeting that was held at the Coimbatore Collectorate.

Collector G.S Sameeran received a total of 402 petitions on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US