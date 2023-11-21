Coimbatore farmers seek steps to control fall in price of broiler chicken

November 21, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - COIMBATORE

Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association submitted a memorandum to Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, seeking steps to control fall in price of broiler chicken.

The petition said that the farmers who had invested significantly in poultry business were facing financial challenges as the market price for broiler chicken had sharply plummeted due to seasonal fluctuations and poultry diseases in Thondamuthur, Kuppanoor, Madampatti, Karadimadai, and Thaliyur.

Crop insurance

As the Rabi season begins in Coimbatore district, the administration has urged all farmers to avail of the benefits of crop insurance provided under the revised Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The insurance is aimed at shielding farmers from potential crop losses resulting from unforeseen natural calamities.

For availing of loans and crop insurance, it is mandatory for farmers to possess Aadhaar card, the notice said. Those without access to credit facilities should maintain an account with the Central Cooperative Bank for crop insurance in primary agricultural co-operative banks.

The Tamil Nadu government has directed the Universal Sompo General Insurance Company to implement the updated Pradhan Mantri Insurance Scheme in the current year (2023-24).