Coimbatore farmers seek hike in MSP for tomatoes

November 21, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a demonstration urging the State government to increase the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for tomatoes. They sold tomatoes for ₹5 in front of the Collectorate during the weekly grievances redressal meeting on Monday.

In a petition to the State government and District Collector G.S Sameeran, the association said,”for the past two months, the price of tomato has decreased to a low of ₹6-8 a kg. Moreover, due to incessant rain for over 40 hours in many areas of the district, many crops were damaged. A processing unit worth ₹1.5 crore that was set up in the district to make value-added products using tomatoes is now defunct.”

“Several farmers are facing irretrievable losses due to this. The State must provide compensation and also increase the MSP for tomatoes. The crops must be listed as a special commodity in the market as well,” they said in the petition.

The district administration received a total of 471 petitions from the public — 64 requesting free housing, 135 for patta, 16 for employment, and 256 other petitions such as ration card, pension, scholarship, assistance etc.

