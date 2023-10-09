Coimbatore farmers raise concern over dumping of waste in water bodies

October 09, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Farmers from Anamalai taluk in Coimbatore district staged a protest outside the District Collectorate demanding action against people dumping waste in water bodies and grazing lands in the area.

Led by the Tamil Nadu Farmer’s Association, the petitioners accused the conservancy workers of dumping waste in farmlands used for grazing. “Waste is also dumped in water bodies that irrigate our farms,” a farmer said.

Later, the farmers submitted a petition to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at the weekly grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate.

Of the total 641 petitions submitted during the meeting, 149 were on free housing, 228 on land ownership, 15 on employment and 249 on other grievances.

Mr. Pati handed over a compensation of ₹1 lakh under the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund to Kaliammal, a resident of Sikkarasampalayam village in Muttupalayam who lost her daughter to snake bite.