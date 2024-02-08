Coimbatore farmers demand preventive measures to reduce crop, property damage by elephants

February 08, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With damages to crops and properties by elephants becoming a regular affair in villages bordering forests in Coimbatore district, farmers are demanding the Forest Department to take preventive measures such as digging of elephant-proof trenches (EPT) along forest boundaries and installation of solar-powered electric fencing.

They said the extent of damage caused by wild elephants in farm lands adjoining forests was steadily rising and wild elephants were getting habituated more to the ‘easy foods’ such as crops, rice and cattle feed.

According to farmers from villages in the Thadagam Valley, people are also living in fear of loss of lives as some of the elephants are frequently damaging houses in search of food.

“There is literally no preventive mechanism like a trench to discourage wild elephants from entering villages and farm lands from Kanuvai to Mangarai. Elephants that enter villages within this stretch are increasingly getting habituated due to the lack of preventive measures,” said R. Manoharan of Kalayanur, Coimbatore district president of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam led by T. Venugopal.

Mr. Manoharan, however, accepted that some of the forest bordering areas were rocky terrain, where digging up EPT could be a challenge. The Department should implement other measures like solar fencing in such places, he said.

P. Kandasamy of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, a non-partisan association of farmers, said that a former District Forest Officer told him that the Department was ready to dig EPTs if the farmers were ready to maintain them. “Trenches become less effective after a year due to accumulation of soil and caving-in,” he said.

Another farmer wanted the Forest Department to provide solar fencing materials at a real subsidised cost, instead of the compensation. The Department could also incentivise farmers who switched to trees instead of cash crops, he said.

A representative of a non-governmental organisation working closely with the Forest Department wanted the Department to experiment and implement scientifically proven measures for the negative conditioning of elephants and seek the support of experts and biologists for the same. Driving out elephants using firecrackers alone was not effective, he said.