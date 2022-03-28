Coimbatore farmers demand increase in milk procurement price

They submit petition to the district administration at the weekly grievances redress meeting

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam on Monday petitioned the district administration demanding an increase in milk procurement price.

Led by president Su. Palanisamy, the farmers said milk producers were under stress for the past few months as the input cost had gone up, particularly that of cattle feed.

Since December 2021 to March 2022, the price of cattle feed had gone up by ₹ 300 to ₹ 500 a bag. And the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin) that usually supplied the feed at a discount had stopped supply. A rough calculation of the increase in cattle feed and input cost would give a fair idea of the financial stress that the farmers were in, Mr. Palanisamy said and demanded that the Federation resume supply of the feed, provide incentive to milk producers and also increase the procurement price.

At present, the Federation procured a litre of milk at ₹ 28 to sell the same at ₹ 50, he pointed out and sought an increase of at least ₹ 10 a litre.

Action sought against micro finance firm

A few residents of Venkitapuram on Monday sought action against a micro finance firm. The petitioners, R. Amsaveni and a few others, said for the ₹ 40,000 they had borrowed, they had repaid ₹ 24,720 to date at ₹ 2,060 a month for 12 months. Due to the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on their income, the women, who had formed a self-help group, said they could not repay the remaining amount. Now the micro finance firm was demanding ₹ 52,000 over and above the money they had repaid. The residents urged the administration to act against the firm.

Pollachi Railway Colony residents holding a banner outside the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday after submitting a petition demanding relocation of a liquor shop. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Residents want liquor shop relocated

Pollachi Railway Colony residents and Pournami Nagaliamman Temple devotees on Monday urged the district administration to relocate a liquor shop. In their petition submitted at the weekly grievance redress meeting, the residents said opposing the presence of the liquor shop in their locality they had sent petition to the Chief Minister’ cell in September 2019 and submitted petitions to the Pollachi sub collector, TASMAC regional manager and other officials concerned. They had been protesting for the last four years, the petitioners said and sought immediate relocation of the shop as it hindered their peaceful living.