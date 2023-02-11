Coimbatore famous for nurturing great entrepreneurs, business tycoons, says T.N. Governor

February 11, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore is the textile capital of south India, Governor R.N Ravi said, at the 35th convocation of the P.S.G. College of Arts and Science on Saturday.

“Coimbatore, the second-largest city of the State after Chennai, is one of the most industrialised cities in Tamil Nadu. The textile capital of South India is also famous for nurturing great entrepreneurs and business tycoons who lead in several businesses related to textile, foundry, automobiles, jewellery, education, health, hospitality and varied engineering goods and services. As Coimbatore is ranked fourth among Indian cities in investment climate by the Confederation of Indian Industry and 17th among the top global outsourcing cities, it has been selected as one of the 100 Indian cities to be developed as a smart city under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Smart Cities Mission,” the Governor said at the graduation ceremony.

Under the Smart City initiative, projects like water restoration and conservation, energy conservation, water supply, solid waste management, model roads, smart surveillance and social & infrastructure development have been taken up, he added.

A focus on sustainability

“To meet our aspirations for a new India, we need to focus on our sustainable development goals as well. Adoption of sustainable practices and green technology have to be integrated with the future efforts of building our nation,” the Governor said.

Mr. Ravi also highlighted the features of the National Education Policy, 2020 and said that the Digital India movement fuelled the spirit of entrepreneurship and start-up culture in the nation.

The Governor awarded degrees to 3,877 graduates of various disciplines including 71 rank-holders, 904 with postgraduate degrees and 2,973 with undergraduate degrees.

He also unveiled the foundation stone for the ‘School of Life Sciences’ to be erected soon, according to a press release.