Coimbatore faces waste management crisis; councillors call for source segregation, MCC reforms

November 02, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

When Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar expressed concern over the poor management of waste in the city at the council meeting held here on November 1, councillors unanimously pointed out that source segregation remained low and alleged that waste was often mixed by conservancy workers and segregation did not take place at ward or zonal levels.

“Most residents and owners of commercial establishments don’t segregate waste. This is why the plan was for conservancy workers to segregate it at designated spaces in each ward or zone. But, that is not happening. Waste is mixed and dumped on street corners across the ward. Sometimes, it is set on fire to remove any trace of waste,” a councillor said.

Owing to the substantial amount of unsegregated waste collected, workers often disposed it of in bins wherever they were available. Subsequently, this waste was collected by trucks and transported directly to the Vellalore dump yard, the councillors said.

In addition, the councillors also alleged that most micro composting centres (MCCs), which processed three to five tonnes of wet waste in the city, did not function because waste reached the premises unsegregated. Moreover, their capacity to treat waste was insufficient given that one unit handled waste from more than three wards.

“Earlier, waste was sent to MCCs, but we soon realised that it was not being processed there. This has been the case for the last three months,” a conservancy worker in Flower Market said.

Although 34 MCCs were established in Coimbatore to tackle the growing issue of untreated legacy waste at the Vellalore dump yard, a staggering 90% of the city’s daily 1200-tonne waste ends up at the dump yard, with only the remaining portion treated by the MCCs.

“There is a lack of supervision by Sanitation Inspectors in the five zones and it is impossible for workers to sort through waste of such magnitude on a daily basis. Making source segregation mandatory and levying a fine on those who do not comply is the only solution to this issue,” said K. S. Mohan, secretary of Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee.

In a recent notice, Coimbatore Corporation instructed all commercial establishments to segregate waste into green and blue bins and handover it to sanitation workers without mixing. However, it is yet to be seen how the civic body revises its strategy to better manage waste and bring reforms to MCCs.

