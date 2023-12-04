ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore extends helping hand to Chennai

December 04, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of Cyclone Michaung wreaking havoc in Chennai, Coimbatore Corporation has stepped forward to provide crucial assistance by mobilising 20 supervising staff, 400 workers, 10 buses and five trucks along with relief material to aid in flood relief efforts in the storm-ravaged capital.

In addition to this, 10 water pumping machines have also been provided. The team will stop-over at Kancheepuram district for work to be assigned before personnel can be sent to Chennai. They are expected to reach there by Monday night.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran spearheaded the initiative, dispatching a team of municipal workers equipped with essential tools and materials. “All the Corporations have been asked to send people and relief materials. We have sent our team immediately because Coimbatore is situated at a great distance from Chennai and we want them to reach as early as possible,” he said.

Further, relief personnel have been equipped with food, funds, protective gear, clothing, pillows and blankets. “The Corporation has ensured that its employees don’t face any issues or danger. We have equipped them with all essentials to ensure their safe passage back home,” Mr. Prabhakaran added,

