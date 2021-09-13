Coimbatore exceeds target in mega vaccination drive

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran inspecting the vaccination centre at V.O.C. Park in the city during the mega vaccination drive on Sunday.

Coimbatore

13 September 2021 00:06 IST

Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts stood at second and third positions in the State

A total of 1,51,685 doses of vaccines were administered to the public in the mega vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The district had aimed to administer 1.5 lakh doses and it outdid the target. Of the total jabs administered, 1,00,330 were first doses and 51,355 were second doses. The drive was held from 7 a.m, to 7 p.m. in 1,475 centres in the district of which 1,167 were in rural parts and 308 were within the limits of Coimbatore Corporation.

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran inspected a vaccination centre at Nehru Nagar along with P. Shankar, Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and other officials oversaw the drive which was carried out by 5,900 persons including government doctors, nurses, staff from private hospitals, anganwadi workers and volunteers.

In Tiruppur, 1,21,634 doses of vaccines were administered in the mega drive of which 99,752 were first doses and 21,882 were second doses. The total number of doses administered crossed the district administration's target of 1,06,200 doses. District Collector S. Vineeth coordinated the exercise.

Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts stood at the second and third positions for administering the maximum number of doses in the mega drive across the State.

A total of 28,858 persons received vaccines in the exercise in the Nilgiris on Sunday. While 9,332 persons took their first dose of vaccine, 19,526 persons had their second dose. The district administration had set a target of 13,000 doses.

Minister Mr. Ramachandran and Mr. Shankar visited vaccination centres in the Nilgiris. Collector J. Innocent Divya and senior officials coordinated the exercise.