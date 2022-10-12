Coimbatore - Erode Unreserved Express train timings revised

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 12, 2022 19:20 IST

The timings of the train between Coimbatore Junction and Erode Junction have been modified considering the convenience of passengers, Salem Divison said in a statement

The Coimbatore Jn - Erode Jn Unreserved Express (MEMU) Special Train (Daily) (06800) earlier would depart Coimbatore Jn at 6.35 p.m and arrives at Erode Jn at 9.15 p.m.

From October 14, the train will leave Coimbatore Jn at 6.10 p.m and reach Erode Jn at 8.35 p.m, reducing the journey time by 15 minutes, according to the division.

