Coimbatore entrepreneurs felicitated

Coimbatore

08 March 2020 06:59 IST

The Coimbatore Chapter of Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) felicitated four entrepreneurs from Coimbatore at the Entrepreneur of the Year (EOTY) Awards here on Friday.

Subramanian Swamy, MP, and Pricol Limited founder Vijay Mohan felicitated the entrepreneurs at the sixth edition of the event. Uma Rajeshwari Parthasarathy of Premier Pipes won the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award, Megha Asher of Juicy Chemistry won the Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year and Senthil Kumar Varadharajan of Propel Industries won the Established Entrepreneur of the Year. Soundararajan Bangarusamy, Founder of Suguna Foods, received the Life Time Achievement Award at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Mohan explained aspects of successful entrepreneurs. In an interaction with television journalist Bhupendra Chaubey, Mr. Swamy said that the BJP is in need of a new leader in Tamil Nadu and claimed that the party might contest alone in the State. People of Tamil Nadu are looking for an alternative to the Dravidian majors, he claimed. Mr. Swamy reiterated that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against the Muslims.

