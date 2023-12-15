GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore engineer falls victim to matrimonial scam

December 15, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old engineer from Coimbatore was cheated of ₹8.16 lakh by an unidentified woman on the pretext of a marriage proposal.

The cybercrime police said that the complainant did not marry due to family circumstances and horoscope compatibility issues. He eventually created an account on a matrimony website.

According to the complainant, he received a message from an unknown number on August 5 and the person identified herself as Kethi Sivasankari, employee of a private hospital in London, expressing her interest in his matrimony profile.

The woman informed him that she was coming to India. On August 8, the woman called him from another mobile number, stating that she was detained at an airport in India on her arrival from London, as she was carrying large sums of foreign currency. She told him that she had to pay tax in Indian currency to get the foreign money released.

Believing her words, the complainant transferred ₹ 8,16,200 in multiple transactions to the bank accounts provided by the woman. Soon, he realised the fraud and lodged a complaint on the cybercrime portal of the government. A complaint was lodged at the cybercrime police station later.

The cybercrime police registered the case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The police have launched an investigation.

