Coimbatore East Zone Chairperson warns of action against complacency

Coimbatore Corporation East Zone Chairperson Lakshmi Ilanjselvi on Friday warned officials against complacency at the zonal meeting on Friday.

Ms. Ilanjselvi said she was compelled to issue the warning after councillors of wards in East Zone complained that the officials were late in responding to phone calls, slow in attending to complaints among other things.

She said she told the officials that the public, who had suffered without basic amenities in the last 10 years, were looking forward to having their complaints resolved. Therefore, it was time that the officials rose up to the occasion and not carry on with the way they had worked in the past.

The councillors had raised the issue of inequitable water supply, delayed cleaning of waste, bad roads among other things. The officials noted down the complaints and she had asked them to give priority those.

When the issue of shortage of conservancy workers and cleaning equipment came up for discussion, the ward-wise requirement of the zone was noted to be passed on to the Public Health Committee and Council.

Ms. Ilanjselvi said she had also told officials to approve without delay applications seeking water connection, building plan approval and property tax assessment.