Coimbatore duo who came under police radar travelled to several places, say police

June 08, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The two men from Karumbukkadai near Ukkadam, whose houses were searched by the Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday after they were allegedly found involved suspicious activities, had travelled to several places, said the police on Thursday.

Personnel from the Special Intelligence Cell (SIC) of the city police questioned the two men on Wednesday and Thursday. Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets seized from their houses were being examined by the police. During the questioning, it was found that they had travelled to places including New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Thoothukudi in the recent past.

According to the police, the intelligence gathered by them showed that the two men had been contacting each other, mostly through messaging applications. They allegedly discussed in March this year that “they should do something special in Coimbatore”, the police said.

One of the youths, who is into forex trading, told the police that he visited places to take classes for people on trading. The other person runs a mobile phone shop in the city.

The police were verifying their purpose of visiting the other cities.