Coimbatore Drugs Control Dept. warns of severe action against pharmacies selling abortion pills over the counter

The Drugs Control Department in Coimbatore has warned of initiating severe action against pharmacies that sell abortion pills over the counter, without a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

The Department issued the warning in the wake of an incident, in which Kumaran Medical Centre, a pharmacy-cum-clinic at Narasimhanaickenpalayam in the city, was found selling abortion pills without a doctor’s prescription.

A joint team comprising M. Gowri, Deputy Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and Family Welfare; S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Coimbatore zone; Dr. Saravana Prakash, Chief Medical Officer, Government Hospital, Periyanaickenpalayam; and Drugs Inspector R. Thilagavathy inspected the facility, owner of which had sourced abortion pills from Tiruchi.

“If a pharmacy is found selling abortion pills over the counter, the Drugs Control Department will seal the facility and cancel its licence under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Also, it will request the police to arrest the pharmacy owner, if required. The Drugs Control Director has given instructions to initiate severe action against such offenders,” said Mr. Gurubharathi, who is in charge of the Coimbatore zone comprising Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris districts.

The Drugs Control Department had organised several meetings for owners of medical shops in the zone to create awareness among them about the illegality and risks of selling abortion pills over the counter, he said.

As per a statement issued by the Drugs Control and the Health and Family Welfare Departments, the use of such pills without prescription, consultation, and supervision of a gynaecologist might lead to medical complications such as excessive bleeding and rupture of fallopian tube in the case of an ectopic pregnancy (fertilised egg attaches outside uterus), endangering the life of the user.

Medical termination of pregnancy, as per government rules, is offered free of cost at government hospitals. Privacy of the women, who seek medical termination of pregnancy, would be maintained at government hospitals, it said.